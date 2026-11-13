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ArcticRAT Cybercrime Gang Profiles Victim Finances With AI
By Jai Vijayan,10 days ago
Android cryptocurrency stealer ArcticRAT has evolved into a sophisticated remote access Trojan (RAT) capable of taking control of victim devices, harvesting sensitive information, and using AI to identify valuable financial data. Researchers at Zimperium who are tracking the malware described it as representing a "dangerous escalation" in the mobile threat...