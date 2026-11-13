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Cordean French-Sesser, IL
By Jim Muir,9 days ago
Cordean French, born on July 22, 1959, in Hawaii, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2026, at the age of 67. Born under the island sun, Cordean carried the quiet warmth and gentle spirit of Hawaii with her throughout her life. She dedicated her life to the nursing profession, bringing care and comfort to communities across both Illinois and Florida over the years. Though her work spanned different areas of healthcare, caring for children as a pediatric nurse was the calling closest to her heart. Her gentle touch, steady presence, and compassionate heart brought reassurance to countless young patients and their families when they needed it most.