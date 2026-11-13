undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ex-officer gets three life terms plus castration for raping three children
By WKRC,11 days ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WKRC) - A former police officer has been sentenced to three life terms and castration for raping three children, according to authorities. Pointe Coupee Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton said a jury convicted Kedreyon K. Williams of three counts of first-degree rape of juveniles, indecent behavior with a juvenile and possession of pornography involving juveniles.