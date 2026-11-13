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The Rally Point: Spreading the word about the Air Force through the “Wings of Aloha”
By Jonathan Masaki,11 days ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Each fall, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam’s 15th Wing hosts a public open house known as “Wings of Aloha.” It’s a chance for everyone to come on base to see what it’s like to be inside military aircraft like the huge military transport plane, the C-17 Globemaster III, the F-22 Raptor fighter jet,the MH-60 Romeo Navy helicopter, and the KC-130J Super Hercules aerial refueler.
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