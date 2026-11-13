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St. Michael names new head football coach as Philip Rivers returns to NC State
By NBC 15,11 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (NBC 15) — Philip Rivers is returning to NC State, this time to lead the Wolfpack as head football coach. The university’s Board of Trustees approved a five-year contract Friday. Rivers, a former NFL quarterback, played for NC State from 2000 to 2003. He said he is “honored to return to his alma mater,” calling it a “homecoming.”