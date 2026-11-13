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Memorial Elementary Recieves Commendable Rating In State Assessment
By Dalton Ewer,11 days ago
Memorial Elementary has received a commendable rating in the latest Illinois State Board of Education assessment all while moving to new curriculums. At the Taylorville Board of Education meeting on Monday night, Memorial Elementary School Principal Michelle Reiss talked about the school’s second year implementing the Wonders English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum and first year implementing the Eureka Squared math curriculum as part of their action plan.