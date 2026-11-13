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AHA 2026: Pharmacists at the Center of Cardiometabolic Care
10 days ago
From survodutide titration to oral PCSK9 adherence and HF care models, AHA 2026 experts pointed to pharmacists as key to putting new data into practice. convened in Chicago, Illinois, from November 6 to 9, 2026, the data spanned a new class of incretin-based therapy, longer-term results for the first oral proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitor, blood pressure effects of an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, and real-world models of heart failure (HF) care. Across Pharmacy Times interviews and abstract coverage from the meeting, a common theme emerged: pharmacists are increasingly central to how new cardiometabolic therapies are titrated, monitored, and sustained.1-4.