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Hugs, humanity, and longer visiting hours are headed to California correctional facilities
By Steve Brooks,10 days ago
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed three new assembly bills that will bring hugs, humanity, and longer visiting hours to California correctional facilities. Assembly Bill 1646, also known as the Hug Act, will give youth a first of its kind, the right to hug family and friends who are visiting them in facilities across California.
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