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How to watch the Warriors vs Spurs NBA Cup game without cable Friday
By Andrew Koopman,10 days ago
SFGate and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs meet tonight in an NBA Cup showdown between two Western Conference contenders. San Antonio has been one of the hottest teams in basketball, winning nine straight games behind Victor Wembanyama and improving to 10-2 with a 124-119 victory over Chicago on Wednesday. Golden State, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a 115-108 loss to Houston snapped its 8-game winning streak and dropped the Warriors to 8-4.