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AAPIs Elected to Statewide Offices, Senate, Assembly
By Rafu Staff Report,11 days ago
Following are results for AAPI candidates in the Nov. 3 election for California statewide offices and the State Legislature. Lieutenant Governor: Democrat Fiona Ma defeated Republican Gloria Romero, 3,685,002 votes (62.9%) to 2,168,883 (37.1%). The current lieutenant governor is Democrat Eleni Kounalakis, who successfully ran for state treasurer. Ma previously was a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, State Assembly, and State Board of Equalization. She announced in 2019 that she was running for governor but switched to lieutenant governor in 2023.