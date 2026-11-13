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Trump signs law making America’s National Churchill Museum a National Historic Landmark
By Hannah Falcon (KCTV5),11 days ago
FULTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri is home to the nation’s newest historic landmark. President Donald Trump signed H.R. 1945 into law Nov. 10, designating America’s National Churchill Museum a National Historic Landmark after unanimous approval from Congress. The designation is the highest for an American historic site. The America’s National Churchill Museum National Historic Landmark Act recognizes the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, which is the home of the museum on the campus of Westminster College.