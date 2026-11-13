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SEC Extends Soccer Championship Contract
8 days ago
The conference extends its deal two more years at Ashton Brosnaham, as the tournament plays out its fifth straight year in Escambia County. The Southeastern Conference is staying put. The SEC has extended its agreement to hold the SEC Women’s Soccer Championship in Pensacola for two more years, keeping the tournament at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex through 2028, Pensacola Sports announced this week.
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