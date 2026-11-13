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Seattle’s Cafe Flora is bringing back their wildly popular Holiday Afternoon Tea this December—And it’s already about to sell out
By Kelly Dougher,9 days ago
One of Seattle’s favorite holiday traditions is back for just a few days this December! Cafe Flora in the Madison Valley neighborhood just opened reservations for their annual Holiday Afternoon Tea. This festive afternoon tea is a collaboration with their sibling bakery, Flora Bakehouse. The cost of the Holiday...