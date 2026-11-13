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How to Comment on PinoyBuilt: A Kababayan's Guide
By J.F.R. Perseveranda,11 days ago
Sign in with Google, scroll to the bottom of any article, and join the kwentuhan. Here is how it works, and what we ask of each other. PinoyBuilt was never meant to be a one-way broadcast. Every article ends with an open door: a comment box where a kababayan can answer back with a correction, a memory, a name, or a date that completes the picture. This is the plain-language guide to using it.