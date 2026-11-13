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Mabinogi brings empowering runes and new progression with its Arcana: New Awakening update
By Chris Neal,10 days ago
A new awakening feels good (presumably), so Mabinogi calling its most recent content update Arcana: New Awakening has some pretty high expectations to clear. Luckily, if your expectations were already set by its earlier preview of these series of patches, then you’ll probably be happier than most. Ensuring realistic expectations is important, folks.