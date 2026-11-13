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Nov. 14 Football Game Notes vs. Bethany
8 days ago
GAME NOTES (.pdf) | LIVE STATS | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO. The hiring of Matt Tobey as Waynesburg's defensive coordinator raised a few eyebrows considering he was fresh off a graduate assistantship at East Stroudsburg. However, head coach Larry Wilson's decision is looking like a great one. Following last week's dominant victory over Geneva, Waynesburg is currently tied for the PAC lead in sacks with 30, which is up from 17 one year ago. The Yellow Jackets have also increased their interception total (6 to 10) and reduced their points allowed (35.6 ppg to 32.0) and yards allowed (409.1 to 347.7) averages.