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War Thunder brings multiple new vehicles and visual improvements in the Eagle’s Shadow update
By Chris Neal,11 days ago
War Thunder might have put a main focus on the F-15EX Eagle II with its initial patch preview, but now the full measure of the Eagle’s Shadow update is available to players of the military PvP battler, bringing with it more vehicles and a suite of visual improvements to make whatever it is you’re flying around in look nicer.