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Pelicans Confirm Dejounte Murray’s Trade Request
By Eli Cohen,11 days ago
The Pelicans will attempt to honor the trade request made by point guard Dejounte Murray, the team announced today in an official statement. Shams Charania revealed earlier today that Murray is seeking a trade out of New Orleans, and the guard’s interest in the Suns has since been reported by multiple outlets. However, the two teams reportedly haven’t yet engaged in trade talks, despite the Suns’ struggles to make the Devin Booker–Jalen Green pairing work.