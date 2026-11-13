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Review: Wines of Famiglia Casadei, 2026 Releases
By Rob Theakston,10 days ago
Judging strictly by the documentation furnished on its website, and there’s a good deal of it, Famiglia Casadei’s commitment to authentic wines and ethical products is legitimate and uncompromising. No one has to take this on faith: the timeline and receipts are right there. The family photo at the top of the Famiglia’s website puts people on notice that they are not playing around and that there is zero interest in entertaining the cynics. They say what they mean. Even the dog appears ready to handle the toughest biodiversity questions with ease. Along with a staunch commitment to principles, the grapes used in their wines originate from numerous regions, resulting in quite a depth of portfolio. Today we’re trying three of their latest, including an Italian GSM.