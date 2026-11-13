undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Orleans Crash, Pelosi & SpaceX On The Brett Winterble Show
By Lonnie Hines III,11 days ago
Tune in here to this Friday’s edition of the Brett Winterble Show!. Brett kicks off the program with Pete Kaliner for this edition of The Hangover as they discuss questions surrounding Congressman Ro Khanna and his family’s financial dealings, including reports that his wife sold Nvidia stock near its peak before the shares experienced a significant decline. They examine concerns about congressional stock trading, whether lawmakers should be prohibited from buying and selling individual stocks, and how publicly available trading disclosures could potentially be used to track politicians’ investments.