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The Panthers Huddle with Dave Canales: Business in the Big Easy
11 days ago
On this episode of the Panthers Huddle… A chance for redemption AND keeping the division lead Sunday in New Orleans – Coach Dave Canales talks about getting there against the Saints. Plus, Tight End Darren Waller is in the spotlight this week with Thomas Davis and Kristen Balboni breaking down Tyler Shough and company in this week's Film Room. Welcome inside the Panthers Huddle!
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