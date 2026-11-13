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Run the Den Trail Running Races (6, 13, and 26-mile options)
11 days ago
This is a race experience that's welcoming to both first-time trail runners and seasoned trail veterans:. Due to a scheduling conflict at the Back 40 Trail System, Rush Running Company is excited to host the first ever Run the Den Trail Races at beautiful Devil's Den State Park instead. Rather than changing weekends and disrupting months of training and travel plans for our runners, we chose to keep the same race date and find an incredible new home for 2026.