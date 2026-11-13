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U2's The Edge clarifies he didn't write a script for Elf 2: "I wrote a treatment"
By Matt Schimkowitz,11 days ago
Earlier this week, Andy Richter dropped a bomb on the North Pole: The Edge, U2’s resident guitarist and skull cap aficionado, wrote an unproduced sequel to Elf. According to Richter, an unnamed intermediary reached out to Elf producer Shauna Robertson to tell her that The Edge wanted to talk about the Elf sequel he had written. “It’s the weirdest story, but apparently it was fully written,” Richter told the Obsessed podcast. “Somewhere in the world there is an Edge-penned Elf 2 out there. I would love for that to make the light of day.” During an appearance on Alchemy With Anthony Mason, The Edge set the record straight because, apparently, Richter sits on a throne of lies: “It’s an outrage that someone would suggest that I would write a script. I wrote a treatment.”