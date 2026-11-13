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Mission Hospital Will Not Create Mini ER in Laguna Beach
By Alicia Venter,10 days ago
Providence Mission Hospital will not build a mini hospital with an emergency room at its Laguna Beach campus. The announcement comes after months of back-and-forth between city officials and hospital officials following Providence Mission Hospital’s January announcement that it planned to close emergency and acute care at the South Laguna hospital. Hospital officials stated that maintaining the current facility would be too costly, and planned to close the facility ahead of California’s Jan. 1, 2030 seismic compliance deadline.