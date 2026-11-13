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IATA Raises Concern Over Missing Accident Reports
By Helwing Villamizar,9 days ago
MONTREAL — Only about half of aviation accidents investigated under international rules result in published final reports, International Air Transport Association (IATA) safety director Mark Searle told Reuters at the International Aviation Safety Summit on November 12. Searle said publication rates had shown little improvement. The figure is attributed...