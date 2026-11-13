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Three Sheboygan County Entrepreneurs Win Pitch Awards; Two Advance to Dec. 2 Regional Competition
By Brian Bateman,11 days ago
Business / Three Sheboygan County Entrepreneurs Win Pitch Awards; Two Advance to Dec. 2 Regional Competition. Two Sheboygan County entrepreneurs are scheduled to take their business pitches to Green Bay after winning the top awards at a Nov. 10 competition in Sheboygan. Josiah Pledl, founder of Beacon, won first place, and Jerry Lundy, founder of AJ Washouts, placed second.