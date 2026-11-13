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U.S. Flight Disruption Continues After FAA Lifts Ground Stop
By Helwing Villamizar,11 days ago
WASHINGTON — U.S. flight disruption continued into Saturday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop on November 13. The Department of Transportation (DOT) confirmed that departures were permitted to resume at 20:15 EST, following communications problems affecting air traffic control. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said recovery would be gradual as airlines assessed crew availability. Cirium’s 12:30 EST November 14 snapshot listed 4,110 Saturday departures from U.S. airports as canceled or “no fly,” representing 18.49% of the day’s 22,232 scheduled departures.