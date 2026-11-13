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Knicks Complete Trade for Former No. 8 Pick After Initial Signing Plan
By Alder Almo,11 days ago
The New York Knicks‘ G League affiliate has completed its pursuit of Rob Dillingham, but acquiring the former lottery pick required more than a routine waiver claim. The Westchester Knicks officially acquired Dillingham’s returning player rights from the Iowa Wolves on Friday, Nov. 13, sending two NBA G League draft picks and another player’s rights to complete the deal.