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YARR alleges ICE pepper spraying in Santa Cruz | New Monterey cafe offers fine food without the fuss
By KAZU,11 days ago
ICE agent allegedly pepper sprays observers and demonstrators near Santa Cruz county jail. A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement watchdog group alleges ICE agents pepper sprayed at least one of its volunteers in Santa Cruz Thursday evening. Trained legal observers and other community members had gathered to watch an ICE...
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