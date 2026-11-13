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All passengers and crew on New Orleans cruise ship survive crash with tanker on Mississippi River
10 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tanker in New Orleans that apparently lost its steering slammed into a docked river cruise boat with 180 people aboard Friday, the mayor said. All aboard survived after the crash prompted a massive rescue operation for passengers and crew who plunged into the Mississippi River as the ship took on water and began to topple over.