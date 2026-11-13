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Judge aims to speed up deportation for man caught with $80K of fentanyl on Pa. Turnpike
By Rich Cholodofsky,9 days ago
A judge on Friday said he wanted to speed up the process to allow federal officials to quickly deport a Dominican national living in New Jersey who was convicted this summer of smuggling $80,000 worth of fentanyl along the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani said...
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