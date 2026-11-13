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Faith and generosity give Glen Cove pastor Tommy Lanham hope in cancer battle
By The Rev. Tommy Lanham Pastor, Glen Cove Christian Church,10 days ago
I shed a lot of tears — happy tears — because of the overwhelming love that has been shown to us through all this.”. In the quiet hours of a difficult Tuesday morning two weeks ago, Tammy Lanham sat with her Bible, overwhelmed by the uncertainty of her husband’s battle with cancer. After a year of treatments, an unsuccessful surgery and disappointing medical results, she was running out of answers.