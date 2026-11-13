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Ohio State vs. Northwestern: TSB Staff Predictions for the Buckeyes and Wildcats
By Blake Biscardi,10 days ago
Ohio State faces Northwestern in Week 11 as the Buckeyes look to rebound. See The Silver Bulletin staff predictions and score picks. Ohio State enters Saturday’s matchup against Northwestern looking to get its season back on track after consecutive losses to USC and Oregon. The Buckeyes return to Ohio Stadium with plenty to prove, while the Wildcats have a chance to capitalize on Ohio State’s recent struggles.