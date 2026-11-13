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Healthcare Lockers
7 days ago
Hollman Inc. has introduced its Healthcare Lockers product line, designed to meet the hygiene, durability, security and operational demands of hospitals, outpatient clinics and private practices. Engineered for medical environments, the lockers feature antimicrobial Nanolam surfaces to support infection control and durable phenolic construction capable of withstanding frequent cleaning and heavy use. Smart-lock technology provides secure, credentialed access, while customizable anti-ligature configurations address safety requirements in behavioral health settings. Manufactured in the U.S. using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified materials, the lockers support institutional sustainability goals and LEED certification efforts. Available for new construction and renovation projects, the customizable storage solutions accommodate diverse healthcare environments while balancing staff accessibility, patient safety and long-term performance. The product line expands Hollman’s existing presence in healthcare facilities nationwide.