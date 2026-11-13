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Clinton Chamber Accepting Entries for Christmas Parade
By Seth Laurence,9 days ago
Now that the Haunted House season is over, the Clinton Chamber of Commerce is turning its attention to the annual Christmas Parade. Executive Director Janice Petersen explains that the Christmas Parade is on December 5th at 2:00 PM, and they are accepting entry forms for floats and the Grand Marshal. Registration for the parade is free, and they’d like to have between 50 and 60 entries.