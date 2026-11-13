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What Multi-Generational Homes Need Before Winter Arrives
By Barb Webb,11 days ago
A multi-generational household places extra demands on a home’s heating system as children, working adults, and older relatives share the same space. Each person may use different rooms at different times and feel comfortable at a different temperature. Preparing the house in early autumn gives you time to address uneven heating, rising energy use, and maintenance concerns before cold weather sets in.