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First Week of December Filled with Christmas Festivities for Guthrie
By Nolia Williams,9 days ago
The first week of December will be filled with Christmas celebrations in Guthrie with the city’s tree lighting, open house and annual parade. The celebrations kick off the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 2, with the community tree lighting downtown. Festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and hot chocolate, cookies and other refreshments will be served at the back door of Guthrie City Hall. Deputy Clerk Connie Wofford invites the community to bring ornaments to place on the city’s tree as well.