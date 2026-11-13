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Texas Longhorns fans were last arrival before FAA order emptied the Baton Rouge airport Friday
By CLAIRE GRUNEWALD,11 days ago
Dozens of passengers in orange Texas Longhorns merch and cowboy hats crowded around the Baton Rouge airport baggage claim just before 4 p.m. Friday. These passengers, flying in on a United flight from Austin, Texas for the LSU football game, were the last burst of activity at the airport as flights nationwide were grounded.