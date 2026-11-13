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Opinion: What we owe the Idaho women who shared their stories
By LAUREN NECOCHEA,11 days ago
Medical privacy is an American value. That’s why we have strong laws to protect it. Since Idaho’s extreme abortion ban took effect, courageous women and families have given up that privacy to share what this law has cost them. They spoke out in court for health exceptions. They pleaded with the Republican supermajority to amend the law. This year, they told voters their stories to pass Proposition 1.