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Sunday is Clean Your Refrigerator Day
By Seth Laurence,10 days ago
This Sunday, practicing food safety and taking stock of what is in your fridge is encouraged. Caitlin Mellendorf, Nutrition Educator with the University of Illinois Extension in DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Counties, explains that November 15th is National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. This day is about promoting not only cleaning out food that is no longer good and disinfecting surfaces, but also taking stock of what you have so you can eat it before it goes bad.