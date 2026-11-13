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Blue Ridge Schools Hosting BR Connect on Nov. 18
By Seth Laurence,5 days ago
Blue Ridge is once again hosting its annual BR Connect on November 18th to bring light to all the great things students are doing and keep parents informed. The event takes place at the district’s Mansfield campus and is intended to cultivate the partnership between parents and the district to ensure the academic success of students through breakout sessions. The event also shows off the creativity of kids with an art show.