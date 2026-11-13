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Succession planning and operations to be main focuses for Flint Hills Technical College Board of Trustees special meeting Monday
By Tagan Trahoon,11 days ago
The Flint Hills Technical College Board of Trustees will convene a special meeting Monday. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the college’s operations and a plan of succession following the recent announcement of FHTC President Caron Daugherty’s pending departure from the institution at the end of this year. The meeting will be held virtually and will begin at 4 pm.