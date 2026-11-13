undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mercado: Marketing exec weighs in on small biz incorporating AI
By Jorge Mercado,11 days ago
In this line of work, I meet a lot of interesting people every day and I am particularly excited to share some of the highlights from my conversation with Connor Abrams, a marketing executive from Thousand Oaks who has worked with some big brands — including Kelley Blue Book, Warner Bros. and Amgen — and to share his thoughts on how and why small businesses should be incorporating AI where they can.