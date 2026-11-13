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OnCue Gas Station Set to Become First Storefront in Edmond's Honeyfield Project
By Jordan Myers,10 days ago
A 9,470-square-foot OnCue convenience store and gas station is headed to the southeast corner of Kelly Avenue and Covell Road in Edmond, marking the first commercial project submitted for approval within the long-planned Honeyfield development. Edmond's Planning Commission has already signed off on the site plan, clearing one of the project's early hurdles even as the broader Honeyfield site remains tied up in a separate court fight.