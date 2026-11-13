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Marco Weber & Valentino Guerriero – “You Got Me Trippin’”
By @KristopherNovak,10 days ago
Marco Weber drops his latest project: a four-track EP on 4 Quarters Music, ‘You Got Me Trippin’,’ the collection comes in collaboration with Valentino Guerriero, an Italian-based Producer and DJ. Offering original material alongside remix interpretations, the EP brings together an eclectic mix of sonic identities, blending across House and delivering a journey through shuffling rhythms, rolling basslines, and driving synth work. With Marco Weber’s signature grooves complemented by Valentino Guerriero’s own rhythm-focused approach, “You Got Me Trippin’” encapsulates a shared creative vision, delivering a collaboration poised for dancefloors and dynamic club spaces.