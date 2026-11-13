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JOURNEY Drummer DEEN CASTRONOVO Steps Away From Tour To Focus On 'Personal Health Matters'; Temporary Replacement Announced
9 days ago
Longtime JOURNEY drummer Deen Castronovo has stepped away from the band's current tour to focus on personal health matters. He is being temporarily replaced by Steve Murphy, a drummer, singer, producer and engineer who is also part of THE HIT MEN, a supergroup consisting of super-talented sidemen and sessions musicians.