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Battle of the Beards returns to Halton for first time since 2022
By Jaylen Giles,9 days ago
Charlotte's men's basketball hosts in-state rival Appalachian State University in the "Battle of the Beards" on Friday, Nov. 13, at Halton Arena. This is the 43rd matchup between the schools, with the 49ers holding a 26-16 series lead over the Mountaineers. The last matchup occurred last season in Boone, North Carolina, with the Mountaineers winning 65-63 off a go-ahead bucket from graduate guard Kasen Jennings.
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