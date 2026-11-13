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METALLICA To Be Inducted Into CALIFORNIA HALL OF FAME
8 days ago
METALLICA is among the cultural and political figures who will be inducted into the 2026 California Hall Of Fame. California governor Gavin Newsom revealed today the final and historic 20th class that will be inducted into the California Hall Of Fame. Remarkable in both its size and achievements, this class reflects the values of creativity, innovation and advocacy that the California Hall Of Fame has represented for the last two decades.