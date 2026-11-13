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Los Alamos Transitions 7 Production Clusters to Open-Source OpenCHAMI Systems Management
By Miles Jamison,11 days ago
Los Alamos has migrated most of its production computing to OpenCHAMI. The software supports both HPE and Dell hardware ecosystems. OpenCHAMI includes self-discovery, healing and heterogeneous orchestration capabilities. Los Alamos National Laboratory has transferred seven production clusters, totaling more than 11,000 compute nodes, to Open, Composable, Heterogeneous, Adaptable, Management Infrastructure,...