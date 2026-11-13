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Candlelit Fleetwood Mac experience in Claremont
11 days ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Lumos brings a candlelit, classical Fleetwood Mac tribute featuring a string trio playing the band’s classic repertoire at the First Congregational Church of Claremont, 72 Pleasant Street, on Friday, Nov. 20. There will be two sittings, the first from 6-7 p.m., and the second from 8-9 p.m. Doors will open for the first sitting at 5:15 p.m., and for the second sitting at 7:30 p.m.